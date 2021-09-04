Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat wins Gold in Men's SL3 Singles.

Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal in Men's SL3 para-badminton singles at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 33-year-old defeated world number 2 Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the Final.

The match started on an even note with both the players exchanging points before Bethell opened up a 6-3 lead. However, it did not take long for Pramod Bhagat to equalise and take an 8-6 lead with some long rallies being played at this point. The Indian then managed to go into the mid-game break with an 11-8 lead.

Bhagat just upped his game from that point, racing to a 15-8 lead in no time, before Bethell finally managed to pull one back with a powerful smash to the baseline. This brought a slew of points for the British with the seven-point lead reduced to a three-point one at 15-12 for the Indian. However, Pramod Bhagat soon pulled up his socks to close off the first game 21-14 in 21 minutes.

Daniel Bethell started off with vengeance in the second game, racing to a 5-1 lead in no time. While Pramod did manage to snatch a point back, the British extended his lead to 8-2 before going into the mid-game break at 11-4 with a seven-point lead.

The restart brought some consecutive points for Pramod Bhagat as he reduced the deficit to two points at 10-12 before equalising at 15-15. The Indian then led for the first time in the match at 16-15 and further stretched it to three points at 19-16.

With pressure firmly on him, Daniel Bethell crumbled with a couple of loose shots to surrender the game and match at 21-17.