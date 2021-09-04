Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat qualifies for final; Manoj Sarkar to play for bronze

Out of the two Indian para-badminton stars in the men's SL3 singles, Pramod Bhagat has made it to the final, while Manoj Sarkar will compete in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Pramod Bhagat registered an easy 21-11, 21-16 straight-game victory over the home favourite Daisuke Fujihara of Japan. The 33-year-old World Number 1 was never even put in a spot of bother as he cruised to the final of Men's SL3 Singles. The first seed is yet to lose a singles match since he has stepped on the Yoyogi National Stadium a couple of days back.

Pramod will now face Great Britain's Daniel Bethell, who defeated his countryman Manoj Sarkar 21-8, 21-10 in the second semifinal.

Sarkar looked far from his best during the semifinal as he surrendered tamely to the second seed of the tournament in 38 minutes to move into the bronze medal match.

While Pramod Bhagat's win has ensured India of a medal, Manoj Sarkar will now have to defeat Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the bronze medal play-off if he has to return with a medal from badminton's first appearance at the Paralympic Games.