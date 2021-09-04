Pramod Bhagat becomes the first Indian badminton player to win a medal at the Paralympics

The history maker and former world No. 1 Ranked SL3 Badminton player has done the unthinkable. He has won a medal at every single major badminton tournament in the world and has added another feather to his cap with a medal at the Paralympics. In doing so, he has become the first Indian to ever win a medal at the Paralympics.



It has been a long time coming for Indian badminton in both the Paralympic and Olympics. The country has seen it all over the past 10 years with Saina Nehwal and PV SIndhu doing their bit at the Olympics. It was time to see something new at the Paralympics and Pramod Bhagat has done his bit.

#PramodBhagat wins the gold! 🥇



Pramod came back from behind in the 2nd game to win 21-17.



🇮🇳 2 -0 🇬🇧#ParaBadminton | #Paralympics — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 4, 2021

Pramod Bhagat has averaged at-least two matches every day since Sept 1. He has managed his time brilliantly to set up a bronze medal clash in the mixed doubles event with Palak Kohli on 5th September as well. As for his singles event, it was another great run from the group stages till the final where he beat fellow Indian, Manoj Sarkar, Oleksandr Chyrkov and Daisuke Fujihara. The finals of course was against Daniel Bethell and Manoj lead the way from the beginning.



It was his second game that really was nerve wracking but Bhagat brought back the match in his favour with a sublime series of plays. It was he who finally triumphed.