Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Prachi Yadav finishes 8th in the final of women's canoe sprint
India's Prachi Yadav fails to make an impact as she finishes at the 8th position in the Women's VL2 200m final canoe sprint at the Sea Forest Waterway in Japan.
In a pool of eight competitors, Yadav finished last with timing of 1:07.239. Great Britain's Emma Wiggs won the gold with a brilliant finish of 57.028, she was followed by Australia's Susan Seipel with 1:01.481. ANpther British lady, Jeanette Chippington, won bronze clocking 1:02.149.
Prachi Yadav, who was a champion para-swimmer for India, took up para canoe after her coach suggested it because she had a better chance of getting to the Paralympics.
Paris 2024 was a long-term goal for Prachi. However, because of COVID, she got lucky with an extra year to prepare and qualified for Tokyo Paralympics because of the cancellation of a qualifying event for this years' game. She earned qualifications based on her participation in 2019.