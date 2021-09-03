Tokyo Paralympics: Prachi Yadav finishes 8th in the final of women's canoe sprint

Bhopal girl 25-year-old Prachi Yadav finishes at the 8th place in Women's VL2 200m final canoe sprint at the Sea Forest Waterway in Japan at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In a pool of eight competitors, Yadav finished last with timing of 1:07.239. Great Britain's Emma Wiggs won the gold with a brilliant finish of 57.028, she was followed by Australia's Susan Seipel with 1:01.481. ANpther British lady, Jeanette Chippington, won bronze clocking 1:02.149.





Prachi Yadav, who was a champion para-swimmer for India, took up para canoe after her coach suggested it because she had a better chance of getting to the Paralympics.



Paris 2024 was a long-term goal for Prachi. However, because of COVID, she got lucky with an extra year to prepare and qualified for Tokyo Paralympics because of the cancellation of a qualifying event for this years' game. She earned qualifications based on her participation in 2019.





