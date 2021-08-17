All you need to know about the Tokyo Paralympics - Venues, countries, athletes

With the Tokyo Paralympics set to take the world back to another several days of sporting extravaganza, it is important to understand the logistics behind organizing such an event. There are country debutants, new and old sports, hundreds of athletes from all walks of life and multiple venues set to open once again.

Sports

There will be 22 sports played at the Tokyo Paralympics and a total of 540 events in all. While most of the sports are the same as the Olympics, there are several modifications made to the competition. There will be sports played on wheelchairs such as fencing, rugby, basketball and tennis. Para canoeing, Para athletics and sports such as goal ball and 5 a side football and sitting volleyball will also feature. Badminton and taekwondo have been added to this years event due to a large number of participants and countries taking part in it. Sailing and 7 a side football has been stopped due to minimal outreach.

We have just 1⃣ week to go to the Opening Ceremony of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games



See how the #Paralympics medal were created using recycled material donated by the Japanese public. ♻️ pic.twitter.com/KNQrB9rwmx — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 17, 2021

Venues

The venues for the Paralympics will be mostly the same as those of the Tokyo Olympics. There are single event venues and multi event venues located in and around Tokyo based on the size and logistics required for each event.



Specific venues such are the- New National Stadium- Athletics Tokyo Equestrian Park- Equestrian Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium- Table Tennis Tokyo International Forum- Powerlifting Tokyo Bay Zone will be host to several events given that it has the facilities to host sports with smaller areas of participation. Some of the sports that will take place in venues in the Bay Area are all the Wheelchair events, 5-a side football, swimming, canoeing, archery, and the triathlon.

India will be sending its biggest-ever #Paralympics contingent to Tokyo.



54 Indian athletes will compete in 9 sporting disciplines at the Games, which get underway on August 24.#TeamIndia | #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/kkm1W4SN27 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 17, 2021

Countries and Athletes

A total of 136 countries will be taking part at the Tokyo Paralympics. There are 2 countries making their debut which are Bhutan and Guyana with 3 and 1 athlete respectively. Russia will continue to compete as ROC and Afghanistan will withdraw from this year's Paralympics. There will be a total of 3686 athletes competing with the numbers set to change by a bit in the coming days. India will send its biggest ever contingent and will have one of the largest contingents at the Tokyo Paralympics.



