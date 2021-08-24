How much will Indian para-athletes earn from winning a Paralympic medal in Tokyo?

Something that stood out during the Tokyo Olympics was the support of the sports ministry prior to the entire event. Post the Olympics, there were several declarations made by government organisations and companies to give various amounts of prize money to all the medal winning athletes.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs announced that Olympians would be paid a specific amount of money for every medal won. The cash division was 75 lakhs for Gold, 50 lakhs for silver and 30 lakhs for bronze.

A similar payment scheme has been set up for Paralympians as well with the prize money being the exact same as their Olympic counterparts. The division will be 75 lakhs, 50 lakhs and 30 lakhs in order of gold, silver and bronze respectively.

The circular was amended back in 11th March 2020 and created a division for sports based on open category events such as the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. They created a separate category for Para Sports and included events such as the Paralympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc for para-athletes.