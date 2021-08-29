Tokyo Paralympics: Will tomorrow be the best day in Indian Paralympic history?

There are several athletes involved in the proceedings of the Paralympics to be held on 30th August. Almost all of them have a big chance of making it to the podium given that they all have world rankings and have brilliant Personal Best throws or performances. We take a look at all of them briefly.

Devendra Jhajaria will be taking part in the F46 Javelin event. He won the gold at Rio 2016 and has a personal best throw of 63.97m which is also the World Record. He has a SB and PB that is better than any other competitor in the field so it should be a clear podium finish and hopefully a gold medal for the veteran.



Sundar Singh Gurjar will be alongside him and he too will be looking for a podium finish. Sundar unfortunately missed out on competing in Rio 2016 and will be focused on putting the ghosts of the past aside. He has been consistent around the 65m mark and has previously won gold at the 2017 World IPC Championships. His SB is 57.7 and he can finish on the podium as well.

Avani Lekhara will be competing in the 10m Air Rifle SH1 qualification round. She is currently ranked World No. 5 and has previously won silver in the 2017 IPC Shooting Championships. Despite the tough competition, she will be banking on her consistency to win her a podium finish at Tokyo.

#KnowYourParalympian | Avani Lekhara was inspired to take up shooting after she read @Abhinav_Bindra's autobiography 'A Shot at History'.



The 19-year-old will be representing India in 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 Positions in SH1 category at the #TokyoParalympics.

Sandeep Choudhary will be taking part in the F46 event. He is the best competitor in the field and has a PB of 66.4 which is also the WR. He is a sure shot podium finisher and will surely sweep a medal given that none of the other competitors come close to him in both their SB and PB.



Sumit Antil will also be alongside Sandeep Choudhary. He has a PB of 62.88 and is also ahead of several other competitors in the field. He has a good chance of coming in the top 3 if he is able to breach the 60m mark.

Sumit Antil was an ace wrestler before he met with an accident and his leg had to be amputated.



He now aims to fulfill his dream of winning a medal for the country at the grandest stage through javelin throw.