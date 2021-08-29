Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Will tomorrow be the best day in Indian Paralympic history?
There are several world champions and Rio Paralympic medalists who have a high chance of winning a medal on Day 6 of the Tokyo Paralympics
There are several athletes involved in the proceedings of the Paralympics to be held on 30th August. Almost all of them have a big chance of making it to the podium given that they all have world rankings and have brilliant Personal Best throws or performances. We take a look at all of them briefly.
Devendra Jhajaria will be taking part in the F46 Javelin event. He won the gold at Rio 2016 and has a personal best throw of 63.97m which is also the World Record. He has a SB and PB that is better than any other competitor in the field so it should be a clear podium finish and hopefully a gold medal for the veteran.
Sundar Singh Gurjar will be alongside him and he too will be looking for a podium finish. Sundar unfortunately missed out on competing in Rio 2016 and will be focused on putting the ghosts of the past aside. He has been consistent around the 65m mark and has previously won gold at the 2017 World IPC Championships. His SB is 57.7 and he can finish on the podium as well.
Sumit Antil will also be alongside Sandeep Choudhary. He has a PB of 62.88 and is also ahead of several other competitors in the field. He has a good chance of coming in the top 3 if he is able to breach the 60m mark.
Yogesh Kathuniya will be competing in the Men's Discus F56 Final. He is a world record holder and set it in his first ever competition in 2018 at the Berlin Para Athletics Grand Prix. This in itself is something that can help him as his throw of 44.47 is a PB that is better than all other competitors in the field. He has a SB of 34.76 but it will not be a problem for him given that he has enough experience to fight for a podium finish.