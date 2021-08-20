Which countries will make their Paralympics debut in Tokyo?

There are delegations with over 100 athletes and then there are certain countries with athletes numbering single digits. These countries have come a long way and their effective recognition of para-athletes is a brilliant decision. We take a look at three such countries that will be making their debut at the Paralympics this year.



Bhutan

The Asian minnows will be fielding 4 athletes at the Paralympics. Gyeltshen will be competing in the Men's shot put while Chimi Dema will be taking part in the women's shot-put event. Both qualified for the Paralympics based on their performance at the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. There will also be para-archer Pema Rigsel competing in the archery event. Shooter Kinley Dem will be taking part in the 10m air rifle SH-1 shooting event. Bhutan has one of the newest Paralympic Sports Committees that was formed in 2017.



Guyana The South American country will have ace cyclist Walter Grant Stuart representing them this year. Walter is a Guyana Cyclin Federation Masters Champion and is set to compete in the time trials and road run event in the men's cycling. No one else is set to take part in the Paralympics and Walter will be the lone representative of his country. Paraguay The country was first recognized as in the 2019 General Assembly where it was inducted into the International Paralympic Committee. They will have swimmer Rodrigo Hermosa in the S9 category and Malissa Galeano in the T12 running category. The entire Paraguayan delegation will be made up of 10 members, but these two athletes will be the first ever to represent their country.



