Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
WATCH: Paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu turns into a hairdresser for silver medallist Nishad Kumar
Mariyappan Thangavelu is a man of many talents, the Paralympics champion is also an expert hairdresser
Mariyappan Thangavelu is an enigma and a man of many talents. Apart from being a consistent performer in his sport, the Paralympics gold medalist enjoys his leisure time doing multiple things like hairdressing. The BBA degree holder has braved the harshest storms to come out on top in his sport and life. His hard work, dedication, and never say die attitude once again came to the fore as he asserted his dominance once again by winning the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The shy yet humble para-athlete from Salem is captured in a candid moment in his element as he turns into a hairdresser for silver medallist Nishad Kumar.
After his gold medal in Rio 2016, Thangavelu won a silver in Tokyo. He cleared 1.86m while American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m in his third attempt. Nishad Kumar also won a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 category.