A big step: Paralympians to be paid as much as their Olympics counterparts

The Summer Games at Tokyo got underway with the Opening Ceremony on the 23rd of July and every subsequent day has been a thrilling one at the Olympics. With only the fourth day of play wrapped up, there is some good news for all the Paralympians whose games will be beginning on the 24th of August this year.

All the medal winners at the Olympics and Paralympics are awarded a certain sum of money but there used to be a difference in both of them. The pay for the Olympians was considerably higher than the Paralympians creating a gap between the two.



Now, this comes as a historic step for the people who have been advocating for wage equity for years as this will be the first time at an Olympics Games where both the medalist whether an Olympian or Paralympian will be paid equally. Para-Nordic skiing champion Oksana Masters tweeted about the move describing his emotions,

As I was reading this tears literally were streaming down my face not only bc of the equal pay for @Paralympics medals to @USParalympics athlete but the value and worth of Para athletes finally viewed equal to @Olympics. This is absolutely LIFE changing @TeamUSA thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/UIj17q1IuO — Oksana Masters (@OksanaMasters) September 22, 2018

The move was first revealed months after the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The medallist of the 2018 event received increased pay while Tokyo becomes the first Olympics to adopt pay equity from start.



USOPC Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in 2018 about the announcement that,

"Paralympians are an integral part of our athlete community and we need to ensure we're appropriately rewarding their accomplishments."

The Para athletes will now be paid $37,500 for each gold medal, $22,500 for silver, $15,000 for bronze according to the International Paralympic Committee. The remuneration according to the new york times previously used to be $7,500 for each gold medal, $5,250 for each silver and $3,750 for a bronze medal.

The decision has been applauded by the entire Paralympian community and their supporters stating it as a historic step towards wage equity and equality as a whole.