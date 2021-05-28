Suyash Jadhav becomes the first Indian para-swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Paralympics

Para-swimmer Suyash Narayan Jadhav has become the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. In fact, he is the first swimmer from India to qualify for either of 2020 Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics.



Suyash will be seen competing in the 50m Butterfly of S-7 category and the 200m Individual Medley of SM-7 category at Tokyo. The 27-year-old from Maharashtra booked his slot at the Paralympics based on his performances at the 2018 Asian Para Games held in Jakarta.

Suyash's certificate of qualification

While the Minimum Qualifying Standard (MQS) in 50m Butterfly was set at 0:32.90, Suyash had recorded a timing of 0:32.71in Jakarta which had also propelled him to a gold medal. On the other hand, he beat the Minimum Entry Time of 2:57.09 in 200m Individual Medley at Jakarta clocking 2:56.51 while clinching an Asian bronze.



Currently training at Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Balewadi, Suyash is hoping to reach Tokyo by mid-August to undergo the mandatory quarantine period and get acclimatised with the conditions in Japan. The 2020 Paralympics is slated to be held from 24th August 2021 to 5th September 2021 in the city of Tokyo.



