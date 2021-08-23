Para shooter Deepak Saini looks to replicate Asian success at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Asian Games silver medalist Deepak Saini will be looking to replicate his success at the Asian level on the world stage. The Para shooter is not one of the favourites to win a medal but does have an outside chance if he has an amazing day.



Deepak Saini is competing at the Tokyo Paralympics in four different events: the men's 10m air rifle standing (R1), men's 10m air rifle prone mixed (R3), men's 50m rifle prone mixed (R6) and men's 50m rifle 3 positions (R7). Deepak Saini qualified for the Paralympic Games by winning quota spots at the world shooting para sport world cup at Lima in Peru. Deepak could not get into the podium places in the 50m Rifle Three Positions SH1. He finished fourth which was enough for him to qualify for the world cup. The event was won by Andrii Doroshenko from Ukraine while Yurii Stoeiv made it a one-two finish the eastern European country. Bronze was won by Doron Shaziri of Israel.

Great show from our shooters at Lima World Cup, Peru, winning a gold medal in 25m Pistol, 25m Mixed Team Pistol, and bronze in Air Rifle too. Big congratulations to Rahul Jakhar and Deepak Saini for securing a quota for the Tokyo Paralympics!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/qQ0L5mgXQU — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) June 15, 2021

Deepak's position in the world cup is similar to him coming sixth in the 2018 Cheongju world shooting para sport championship where he finished sixth in the team R6, mixed 50m prone SH1. This is the second Paralympics that Deepak Saini has qualified for after the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Deepak is a resident of Ambala and has won gold multiple times at the national para shooting championships in Delhi and Poona. He has been honoured by the Haryana government and the governor. Deepak was robbed of cash and his equipment from his car in December 2018. It was stolen while his car was parked outside the National rifle association in south Delhi's Tughlaqabad area.



