Tokyo Paralympics: Palak Kohli-Parul Parmar knocked out of Women's Doubles SL3-SU5

The Indian para-badminton women's double pair of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar has been knocked out of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after falling to their second group stage loss today. The Indian duo lost 12-21, 20-22 to the French pair of Faustine Noel and Lenaig Morin to crash out of the tournament.

Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar never looked comfortable during the course of the match with the French pair racing to an 11-5 lead in the first game. From then on, it was always playing catch up. While the younger of the two, Palak Kohli, wonderfully made up for Parul Parmar's limited mobility, it was never enough as Faustine Noel and Lenaig Morin won the first game 21-12 in 10 minutes.

The Indian pair, though, put up a better fight in the second game. While Palak and Parul did not lead even once during the first game, they had a three-point lead early on in the second game. But, Faustine Noel and Lenaig Morin caught up quickly.

The second game was a closely fought one with both the pairs unwilling to give up. With the scores tied at 19-19, the pressure was on the Indians to come up with the goods. However, the French were just too good to close out the game at 22-20 and knock the Indians out of the Group B of Women's SL3-SU5 Doubles.

The Indians had lost their first group stage match to China's Cheng Hefang and Ma Huihui, meaning that they will end their campaign in women's singles without a single win. While the young Palak Kohli still has mixed doubles SL3-SU5 and Women's Singles SU5 to look forward to, this is the end of the road for Parul Parmar, who has already been knocked out of Women's Singles SL4, at the Tokyo Paralympics.