Tokyo Paralympics: Palak Kohli crashes out of women's singles SU5

The youngest Indian para-badminton player in Tokyo, Palak Kohli, has crashed out of Women's Singles in the SU5 category at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 19-year-old fell to an 11-21, 15-21 straight-game defeat in the quarterfinals to Japan's Kaede Kameyama.

The Indian youngster never looked like posing any threat to Kameyama, who now has won all the three encounters she has had with Palak Kohli.

The Japanese was right at her best from the very beginning of the match, racing to a 11-4 lead at the first mid-game break. Palak did try to make a brief comeback but it was never going to be enough as Kameyama wrapped up the game 21-11 in 11 minutes.

The second game did start in a very tight fashion with Palak trying her best to match Kameyama, but it was the Japanese who went into the mid-game break with a lead. 11-9 to be precise.

While Palak's fighting spirits did raise some hopes for India, it was just too much to ask from the 19-year-old as Kaese Kameyama closed it off 21-15 after the Indian saved 4 match points.