Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel wins silver medal in Women's Singles

India's para-table tennis star Bhavina Patel has won the silver medal in women's singles Class 4 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The Indian lost 3-0 in straight games to her nemesis Zhou Ying from China to settle for second place at the podium.

Zhou Ying started the match strongly, giving Bhavina no chance and pocketed the first game 11-7 in just six minutes. The Chinese kept the momentum going in the second game as well and raced to a 7-1 lead in no time. Bhavina did raise hopes with a brief comeback, but Zhou Ying soon took control of the proceedings to wrap up the second game 11-5 in just five minutes.

With just one game away from missing out on a potential Paralympics gold, Bhavina Patel tried her best to force a comeback but Zhou Ying kept her calm to clinch the gold medal 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in just 19 minutes.

With this win, Bhavina Patel becomes only the second Indian woman and the first paddler to win a Paralympics medal.





