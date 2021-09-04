Tokyo Paralympics: Navdeep misses out on a medal by a whisker in Men's F41 Javelin Throw

India's F41 Javelin Thrower, Navdeep, missed out on a medal by a whisker at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 20-year-old finished fourth, just 0.59m behind the eventual bronze medal winner.

Navdeep started off with a throw of 38.59m in his first attempt. He followed it up with 38.33m in his second, before improving it to 39.90m and 40.80 in his third and fourth attempts, respectively.

Just when it seemed as if the Navdeep has got a hang of the conditions, he fouled in his final two attempts to end his campaign at fourth place with a best of 40.80m.

Wildan Nukhailawi of Iraq took the bronze at 41.39m, while Sadegh Sayah won the silver with 41.80m and Sun Penxiang of China was crowned the Paralympics champion with a world record throw of 47.13m.