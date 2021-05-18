National Para-athletics coach laments missed qualification opportunities due to Covid-19

Much like quite a few able-bodied athletes of the country, many Para-athletes too have missed golden opportunities of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics due to restrictions imposed due to the deadly coronavirus.



According to the national Para-athletics coach, Satyapal Singh the inability to compete in the recently concluded European Grand Prix circuit has shattered the dreams Paralympic dreams for many top Indian athletes.

"The Paris Grand Prix which was to be held on 5th to 7th May 2021 was cancelled due to the pandemic. While the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) did not approve the entry of Indian athletes for the Switzerland Grand Prix which was held from 14th to 16th May. Both the events could have been good platform for the Para-athletes to earn quota places for Tokyo Paralympics," Singh was reported as saying.

The inability to compete in tournaments means that many athletes are yet to achieve the Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS), leaving them ineligible to compete in the national selection trial for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics which are to be held next month.

With the Sports Authority of India (SAI) shutting down the national camp in Delhi due to covid-19 imposed lockdown, the Para-athletes were forced to go back to their homes where they have no training facilities, further denting their qualification chances.