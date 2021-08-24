Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu in quarantine after covid-19 exposure; Tek Chand to be flag bearer

The Indian high jumper and flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, Mariyappan Thangavelu, along with five other Indian athletes have been put under quarantine after a possible exposure to covid-19.

This development comes just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paralympics is to kick off in Tokyo, and has jeopardised Thangavelu's once in a lifetime opportunity of being the Indian flag bearer at the Paralympics.

The Asian Para Games gold medallist javelin thrower Tek Chand will take over from Mariyappan Thangavelu as the flag bearer for the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to be held from 4:30 pm IST today.

#Paralympics



Mariyappan Thangavelu in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19 during his flight to Tokyo



Asian Gold medalist Tekchand to be the new Flag Bearer at the Opening Ceremony today @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia @tapasjournalist — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 24, 2021

Mariyappan Thangavelu shot to fame with his gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and has since gone on to establish himself as the face of Indian para-athletics.

India's Chef de Mission for Tokyo Paralympics Gursharan Singh said that even though the Indian athletes have been put in quarantine, they would be allowed to compete in their respective events and will also be allowed to train, provided that they adhere to the covid-19 norms.

#Paralympics



India's Chef de Mission for Tokyo Paralympics, Gursharan Singh speaks on change in the Flag Bearer at the Opening Ceremony today after 6 para-athletes had to quarantine@IndiaSports @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia @tapasjournalist pic.twitter.com/ddq5KZFH4R — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 24, 2021



