Tokyo Paralympics: Manoj Sarkar qualifies for SL3 singles Semi-final

The men's SL3 singles star, Manoj Sarkar, has qualified for the Semi final of the Tokyo Paralympics. He defeated Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov 21-16, 21-9 to make his way into the final four.

The world number 3 dominated that match right from the start as the Ukrainian failed to snatch the lead even once during the entire duration of 27 minutes.

While Chyrkov at least gave a fight in the game which Manoj Sarkar wrapped up 21-16, the Indian took his game a notch higher in the second to pocket it 21-9 and qualify for the semifinal.

With this win Manoj Sarkar has become the fifth Indian shuttler to qualify for the Semi-final. All the Indian men who have been in action at the Yoyogi National Stadium over the past three days have made it to the Semi-final. While Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar were assured of their berths yesterday, Tarun Dhillon, Manoj Sarkar and Suhas Yahiraj confirmed their slots today.