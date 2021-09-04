Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal, who wanted to be a world-class footballer, wins gold in shooting

Indian shooter Manish Narwal created history on Saturday morning as he became India's youngest gold medallist at the Paralympics, when he bagged the top honours at the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Narwal, who had finished 7th in the men's 10m Air Pistol final, overcomes his defeat with the highest honours and with his Indian compatriot Singhraj Adhana finishing with silver medal. After 24 shots in the final, Narwal raked up 218.2 points ahead of Singhraj's 216.7 points.

The 19-year-old also became the second shooter after Avani Lekhara to win a gold medal in shooting at the Tokyo Games.

19-year-old #ManishNarwal clinches the gold in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event with a Paralympic Record score of 218.2.#Shooting | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6Jte50zZRB — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 4, 2021

Narwal has had a roller coaster ride to his maiden appearance at the Paralympic Games. Hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, Narwal had a keen interest in sports. He grew up wanting to become a footballer and represent the country at the highest levels in the sport.

