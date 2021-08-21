Tokyo Paralympics: A look at the state-wise classification of Indian athletes

We are in touching distance of the 16th Summer Paralympics that are being held in Tokyo. The games will kick off on the 24th of August, 2021 after getting postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After a successful and historic Olympics, India will hope to reproduce the same performance in the Paralympics.

A total of 54 para-athletes will be representing the country across 9 sports. The participants come from various corners of the subcontinent. Here, we look at the state-wise representation of the athletes.



Haryana

Haryana has the bragging rights for sending the most number of athletes from a single state. A total of 19 athletes hail from the state and will be seen participating across 6 different sports disciplines. The state that produced the first Indian female to win a Paralympics medal, Deepa Malik, will have loads of opportunities for a podium finish this time around.

Athletes

Harvinder Singh (Archery- Recurve Men's Individual event)

Amit Kumar Saroha (Athletics- Men's Club Throw F-51)

Dharambir Nain (Athletics- Men's Club Throw F-51)

Ram Pal Chahar (Athletics- Men's High Jump T-47)

Navdeep (Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F-41)

Yogesh Kathuniya (Athletics- Men's Discus Throw F-56)

Vinod Kumar Malik (Athletics- Men's Discus Throw F-52)

Ranjeet Bhati (Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F-57)

Arvind (Athletics- Men's Shot Put F-35)

Tek Chand (Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F-54)

Ekta Bhyan (Athletics- Women's Club Throw F-51)

Sumit Antil (Athletics- Men's Javelin F-64)

Tarun Dhillon (Badminton- Men's Singles SL4)

Jaideep Deswal (Powerlifting- Men's 65 kgs)

Manish Narwal (Shooting- Men's P1–10 m Air Pistol SH1, Mixed P4–50 m Pistol SH1)

Singhraj Adhana (Shooting- Men's P1–10 m Air Pistol SH1, Mixed P4–50 m Pistol SH1)

Deepak Saini (Shooting- Men's R1–10 m Air Rifle standing SH1, Men's R7-50 m Rifle 3 positions SH1, Mixed R3–10 m Air Rifle prone SH1, Mixed R6–50 m Rifle prone SH1)

Rahul Jakhar (Shooting- Mixed P3-25 m Pistol SH1)

Aruna Singh Tanwar (Taekwondo- Women's K44-49kg)

Medal hopefuls

Navdeep Singh

Tarun Dhillon

Harvinder Singh

Ekta Bhyan

Manish Narwal

Sumit Antil

Uttar Pradesh

A group of 8 athletes hail from the state of Uttar Pradesh. They will represent the country across 4 sports. It is second, behind Haryana, on the list of states having the most number of representation in this year's Paralympics.

Athletes

Vivek Chikara (Archery- Recurve Men's Individual Open)

Jyoti Baliyan (Archery- Compound Women's Individual Open, Compound Mixed Team Open)

Ajeet Singh Yadav- (Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F-46)

Varun Singh Bhati (Athletics- Men's High Jump T-63)

Praveen Kumar (Athletics- Men's High Jump T-64)

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (Badminton- Men's Singles SL4)

Deepender Singh (Shooting- Men's P1–10 m Air Pistol SH1)

Akash (Shooting- Mixed P3-25 m Pistol SH1, Mixed P4–50 m Pistol SH1)

Medal hopefuls

Ajeet Singh Yadav

Vivek Chikara

Jyoti Baliyan

Varun Singh Bhati

Rajasthan

The largest state in the country will be represented by 6 athletes competing across 4 sports. The group has two-time gold medal winner Devendra Jhajharia in its midst, who will surely look to add a third to his tally.

Athletes

Shyam Sundar Swami (Archery- Compound Men's Individual Open, Compound Mixed Team Open)

Devendra Jhajharia (Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F-46)

Sundar Singh Gurjar (Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F-46)

Sandeep Chaudhary (Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F-64)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton- Men's Singles SS6)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting- Women's R2–10 m Air Rifle SH1, Women's R8–50 m Rifle 3 positions SH1, Mixed R3–10 m Air Rifle prone SH1, Mixed R6–50 m Rifle prone SH1)

Medal hopefuls

With Devendra Jhajharia leading the charge, all 6 athletes from Rajasthan have been made favourites for a podium finish in their respective events, in this year's games.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra will see three of its people competing across three sports. The trio consists of Bhagyashri Jadhav (Athletics- Women's Shot Put F-34), Swaroop Mahavir (Shooting- Men's R1–10 m Air Rifle standing SH1), and Suyash Jadhav (Swimming- 50m Butterfly S7, 200 Individual Medley SM7).

Medal hopeful

Suyash Jadhav

Gujarat

A total of three athletes hail from the state of Gujarat, who will compete in two sports. The paddler duo- Sonalben Madhubhai Patel (Women's Individual C3) and Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (Women's Individual C4) will take part in Table Tennis. The veteran shuttler Parul Parmar will look to add a Paralympics medal to her list of accolades by triumphing her events in Badminton (Women's Singles SL4, Women's Doubles SL3-SU5).

Medal hopeful

Parul Parmar

Delhi

Two athletes from Delhi will compete in Athletics in this year's games. The youngest Indian athlete to qualify in the Tokyo Paralympics, Kashish Lakra, hails from the state. She will be participating in the Women's Club Throw F-51. The second representative is Simran Sharma who will be taking part in the Women's 100m T-13 event.

Madhya Pradesh

The central state of Madhya Pradesh will see a total of two athletes representing their homeland across two sports. Prachi Yadav will be the sole participant from the country in Canoeing (Women's VL2) and Rubina Francis will be taking part in Shooting (Women's P2–10 m Air Pistol SH1).

Karnataka

A total of two athletes hailing from the state will compete across two sports. Sakina Khatun will be taking part in Powerlifting (Women's 50 kgs) while Niranjan Mukundan will be participating in Swimming (50m Butterfly S7).

Jammu and Kashmir

There is a sole representative from the state in Rakesh Kumar. He will be participating in Archery (Compound Men's Individual Open, Compound Mixed Team Open). He is a serious medal contender in this year's games as he comes back from winning a gold in the Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament, which was held in Dubai in February.

Tamil Nadu

The sole representative from the state is Mariyappan Thangavelu. He made Tamil Nadu proud when he brought back gold from the Rio 2016 games. This year he will be eyeing his second as he participates in Athletics (Men's High Jump T-63).

Bihar

Sharad Kumar is the sole athlete hailing from the state. He will be joining Thangavelu in Athletics (Men's High Jump T-63).

Himachal Pradesh

High jumper Nishad Kumar is the sole representative from Himachal, who will be taking part in Athletics (Men's High Jump T-47).

Meghalaya

Soman Rana is the only athlete hailing from Meghalaya, who will compete in Athletics (Men's Shot Put F-57).

Odisha

Medal hopeful Pramod Bhagat is going to be representing Odisha in this year's games. He will be competing in Badminton (Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5).

Uttarakhand

Manoj Sarkar is the only athlete from the state of Uttarakhand, and will be competing in Badminton (Men's Singles SL3).

Punjab

Teen Palak Kohli is another medal hopeful, who hails from Punjab. She will participate in Badminton (Women's Singles SU5, Women's Doubles SL3-SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5) Kohli will be pairing up with Parul Parmar in Women's Doubles.

Kerala

Sidhartha Babu is Kerala's sole representative, who will be competing in Shooting (Mixed R3–10 m Air Rifle prone SH1, Mixed R6–50 m Rifle prone SH1).