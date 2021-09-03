Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar tops Group B of Men's SH6 Singles

The Indian para-badminton star and second seed Krishna Nagar has topped Group B of the SH6 category at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. He defeated Brazil's Tavares Goncalves in 21-17, 21-14 straight games to top the group.

The match started on a very tight note with the Krishna Nagar leading 11-10 at the mid-game break in the first set. The Indian however upped his game towards the end to pocket it 21-17.

Things were no different in the second game, with the Brazilian matching the Indian toe to toe. However, the Indian once again managed to break the shackles and punished Tavares for some loose shots to end as the Group B topper.

Krishna Nagar's qualification to the semi-final was confirmed yesterday after his first match opponent from Malaysia, Didin Taresoh, retired from his second match.