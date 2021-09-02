Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar begins his SH6 singles campaign with a win

The Indian SH6 para-badminton star, Krishna Nagar, has started his Tokyo Paralympics campaign with a straight-game victory. The 22-year-old defeated Didin Taresoh of Malaysia 22-20, 21-10 in 32 minutes.

The first game of the match was agonisingly close, with the Malaysian giving Krishna a run for his money. The world number 2 had a comfortable 11-5 lead at one stage but was stretched to his limits by Taresoh before the Indian finally closed the first game at 22-20.

The second game, on the other hand, was lopsided with Didin Taresoh looking a pale shadow of himself. As Krishna Nagar upped the pace of the play in the second game the Malaysian seemed exhausted and failed to match up with Krishna's stamina, eventually surrendering the game 10-21 tamely.