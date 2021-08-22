Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
The inspiring tale of Indian powerlifters at the Tokyo Paralympics
They have both come a long way in their pursuit of excellence and have proven their will power time and again
Jaideep Deswal
Sakina Khatun's story is more than heart rending. She hails from Karnataka where her father was a small scale farmer and the bread winner of the family. Sakina was diagnosed with Polio at the age of 4 and underwent several years of painstaking surgeries to help her get by. She took to swimming at a young age as the doctors advised her it would help strengthen her muscles and help her develop physically. Despite enjoying it thoroughly, she did not end up being a professional swimmer. However, a chance meeting with powerlifting coach Farman Basha helped put her on the path of Paralympic powerlifting. She began training around the age of 17 after completing her schooling and would make it a point to train at least 4 hours a day. Her hard work would not go in vain as she managed to step up and qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2014.Her jounrye continued with a bronze in the 61kg below category.
4 years later at the Asian Para Games, she won a silver in the 50kg category. Her highest position in the World Championships was 6th position. As of today, she is the only female Indian athlete to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games.