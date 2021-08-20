A look at all Indian medal winners in the history of Paralympic Games

After winning seven medals and making the Tokyo Olympics India's most decorated one yet, the countrymen now wait with bated breath, wishing a similar feat be achieved by the Paralympians, who will begin their journey on the 24th of August. While we yearn for medals galore at this year's Paralympics, let us take a look at the glory Indians achieved in the past games.



Murlikant Petkar (1972, Heidelberg)





The Padma Shri Awardee made history when he brought back India's first-ever gold medal from the Summer Paralympics held in Germany. Moreover, he set a world record of 37.33 seconds in the 50m freestyle swimming event. To date, he remains the sole winner in para-swimming from the country, but that can surely change this year.



Bhimrao Kesarkar (1984, Stoke Mandeville and New York) He won the silver medal in Men's Javelin Throw (L6 Category), thereby increasing India's medal tally to 4. Joginder Singh Bedi (1984, Stoke Mandeville and New York) The athlete was pivotal in bringing in glory for the country, as he roped in three medals in the quadrennial event. He was successful in winning the silver medal in the Men's shot put, while he won the bronze in both Javelin and Discus Throw events. Devendra Jhajharia (2004, Athens and 2016, Rio) After a two-decade wait for a medal, Devendra Jhajharia ended the drought with India's second-ever gold medal in the Paralympics. He got the accolade in Men's Javelin Throw, and he set the then-world record by throwing a distance of 62.15m. The gold winner in Athens, Devendra Jhajharia, won his second to become India's first para-athlete to win two gold medals. He showed his prowess in the Javelin Throw event yet again. Rajinder Singh Rahelu (2004, Athens)





Along with Devendra Jhajharia's gold, Rahelu added to India's tally with a bronze in Men's 56kg Powerlifting event.



Girisha Nagarajegowda (2012, London) After a disappointing performance in the 2006 games, Nagarajegowda returned home as the sole winner as he clinched silver in Men's High Jump event in London. Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016, Rio) Thangavelu became only the second Indian para-athlete to win a medal in High Jump as he won the country's first in the 2016 games with gold. Deepa Malik (2016, Rio) Deepa Malik etched her name in history books as she became the first-ever Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. She won the silver medal in the Shot Put event in Rio and still remains the only female medal winner in the history of India's involvement in the Paralympics. Varun Singh Bhati (2016, Rio) Varun Singh Bhati's bronze in Men's High Jump was the cherry on top for India's performance in Rio as they brought home a total of four medals.



