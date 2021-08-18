Taekwondo at Paralympics — Rules, Schedule, Indian Contingent, and All you need to know

Taekwondo will appear at the Tokyo Paralympics for the first time after being confirmed as a sport in the general body meeting of the International Paralympic Committee in 2017. There is much excitement for the sport as it is one of the few combat sports involving para-atheltes and will be interesting to watch and follow. India has World No 4 Aruna Tanwar in the event who will be looking at a podium finish this year.

Kyorugi Event

There are 3 weight categories in the men's and women's divisions. There is an under 49kg, over 49kg-58kg and an over 58kg category for the women. For the men, there is an under 61kg, over 61kg-75kg and a 71kg plus category.

There will be a single elimination round with a repechage. Each of the three rounds in a match will be for a total of 3 minutes with a 1 minute rest period in between. In case of a draw at the end of the 3 rounds, an extra round for a Golden Point will be conducted to decide the winner.

A bus driver's daughter, 21-YO Aruna Tanwar becomes India's first-ever Taekwondo entry at the Tokyo Paralympics. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/QrC8a5j7qF — The Better India (@thebetterindia) June 16, 2021

Scoring 2 points are given to the competitors who performs a valid foot technique against the trunk protector. 3 points are given for a turning foot technique performed against the trunk protector. 4 points are awarded for a clear and valid spinning technique done against the trunk protector





Indian Participation

Women's -49kg

K-44 -Aruna Tanwar -2nd September 2021











