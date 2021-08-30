India surpasses their best ever medal tally of Paralympics, a week before it ends

With some stunning displays over the past two days, India has surpassed their best ever Paralympics medal tally, a week before the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics draws to a close.

India has already won seven medals in this edition of the Paralympics, including a gold in just the first six days. This is by far India's best-ever performance in the Paralympics - an event they have been competing in since 1968!

The table tennis star Bhavina Patel was the one who opened India's account in Tokyo, with a silver in women's singles Class 4. She was followed by Nishad Kumar who shared the silver in Men's T46 High Jump and Vinod Kumar with a bronze in the F52 Discus throw.

If the three medals yesterday on the National Sports Day pumped up the entire country, they did not know what they were up for today.

Within just an hour India clinched four medals, including a gold to take their total medal tally to 7!

Avani Lekhara started off the proceedings with Women's 10m Air Rifle Gold, Yogesh Khatuniya and Devendra Jhajharia backed it up with silver in discus throw and javelin throw respectively, while Sundar Gurjar won the bronze.

This has helped India surpass their best ever Paralympics medal tally with a week still to go in the Tokyo Paralympics.

India's best-ever show at the Paralympics came during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games when the country returned with two gold and one silver and bronze each.

The gold medals in 2016 were won by Mariyappan Thangavelu and Devendra Jhajharia, while Deepa Malik won the silver and Varun Bhati clinched the bronze.