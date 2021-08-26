After a slow start to their campaign, with only Sonaben and Bhavina Patel in action for the first two days, India is expected to switch gears tomorrow and even open their medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.



The five-member archery contingent will kick start their campaign tomorrow in their respective ranking rounds. These rounds will play a major role in their seedings for Tokyo Paralympics and decide whom they would face in the coming days. Moreover, whoever amongst Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami finishes higher tomorrow is also expected to pair up with Jyoti Baliyan for the mixed compound team event.

The focus will also be on powerlifters – Sakina Khatun and Jaideep Deswal, both of whom will be in contention for the medal in Women's 50kg and Men's 65kg, respectively. While this would be the debut Paralympic Games appearance for Khatun, Deswal has previously competed in athletics at the Paralympics.

Tek Chand, who was the flag bearer for India during the opening ceremony, will take the field in men's F55 shot put final and is considered as a medal hopeful.

Besides, paddler Bhavina Devi will take on Brazil's Joyce de Oliveira in the pre-quarterfinal. Though the Brazilian has not won anything major in her career, she possesses truckloads of experience having finished fifth in the 2014 World Championships and 2012 London Paralympics. Bhavina Devi will advance to the quarterfinal, which will be played tomorrow as well, if she defeats Joyce de Oliveira.

Schedule or When to Watch?

Jyoti Baliyan – Women's Compound Individual Ranking Round – 5:30 am IST

Bhavina Patel – Round of 16 – 7:30 am IST

Sakina Khatun – Women's 50kg Final – 9:30 am IST

Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Swami – Men's Compound Individual Ranking Round – 10:00 am IST

Vivek Chikara and Harvinder Singh – Men's Recurve Individual Ranking Round – 10:00 am IST

Jaideep Deswal – Men's 65kg Final – 3:00 pm IST

Tek Chand – Men's Shot put F55 Final – 3:30 pm IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch both the matches live on Eurosport or Eurosport HD. Alternatively you can also watch it on Doordarshan (DD) Sports.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport has the broadcast rights, the match will be live-streamed on Discovery+ if you have the subscription. Moreover, you can also stream it live on the Prasar Bharti YouTube channel.