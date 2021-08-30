After Neeraj Chopra in Olympics, Sumit Antil brings Paralympics Gold in javelin throw

It seemed like yesterday when Neeraj Chopra managed to win India's first ever gold medal in Athletics at the Olympics. It was history in the making for a nation of 1.3 billion who witnessed the beauty of javelin throw. However, before him it was Devendra Jhajaria who first won gold in Javelin it at the Paralympics. After him, we have a new superstar named Sumit Antil who won Gold in the F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The biggest link amongst all this is that this is a moment to cherish. For the first time in India's history, a gold medal has been won in the same event at the same edition of the Paralympics and Olympics. Javelin throw at the Olympics and the F64 Javelin throw at the Paralympics have both seen Indians come out with flying colours to win Gold.

This is landmark moment that has seen a total of 8 javelin throwers compete at the Paralympics this year. All this adds to the fact that javelin has been one of India's most successful events at the Paralympics right from 2004 till 2021. Sumit has added another medal to India's long and never ending list of Paralympic medals.



