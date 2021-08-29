India celebrates National Sports Day with 3 medals from the Tokyo Paralympics

India lapped up to a great Sunday after a long time and celebrated National Sports Day with true passion as the Indian para athletes put on a stunning show at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, bringing home a trio of medals courtesy Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar. Fetching the glistening medals with their stunning efforts, the spirit of National Sports Day was perfectly encapsulated in the performances of these inspiring stars.

What a way to celebrate the #NationalSportsDay!



Three medals for India at the #Paralympics today!



🥈in TT🏓 for Bhavina Patel

🥈in High Jump for Nishad Kumar

🥉in Discus Throw for Vinod Kumar#Tokyo2020 #TokyoParalympics @narendramodi @BJP4India @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/N3HOWiAcAs — A S HARKUDE (@ChetanHarkude) August 29, 2021





Beginning the day on a fantastic note, India's ace para table tennis star Bhavina Patel began proceedings by contesting in the gold medal match of the Women's Wheelchair Class 4 event against the Chinese top seed, Zhou Ying. Showing brave spirit, Patel, who has been incredible in her debut outing at the Games and saw off the reigning Paralympic champion, Peric Borislava and defeated China's Miao Zhang, the silver medallist from Rio to earn a place in the finals, put Ying under pressure.

An accomplishment that will echo through #IND 🗣️



Bhavina Patel receives her medal as she wins the nation's first #silver in #ParaTableTennis at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics ❤️pic.twitter.com/l4xzgHpYWK — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 29, 2021

However, it was the 5-time Paralympic champion who prevailed as Bhavina rejoiced with a silver medal and opened India's medal book for the Tokyo Paralympics.



Nishad Kumar (Source: Paralympic Committee of India)

Keeping the mood perfectly sporty and silvery, it was Nishad Kumar, who brought the second medal home for the day. Winning the silver with a heroic attempt of 2.06m in the Men's High Jump T47 event, Nishad ensured it was his Personal Best as he won the silver medal. Other than Nishad, two Americans bagged the other medals on offer in the event. While Roderick Townsend created a new World Record by leaping to 2.16m and winning gold, Wise Dallas shared Nishad's score of 2.06m and together, they shared the second place and also bagged the silver.





Vinod Kumar (Source: Paralympic Committee of India)

Finally, the third medal of the day arrived immediately after Nishad's silver win as the 41-year-old discus thrower Vinod Kumar won the bronze medal with a best throw of 19.91m at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

And in no time another medal from #VinodKumar, today has been special.. he took to sports in late 30s and now at 42yrs creating an Asian Record and winning a @Paralympics medal. True grit and determination. #Bronze @ianuragthakur @narendramodi @Media_SAI #Praise4Para @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uWyoPasUef — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 29, 2021

The talented athlete also set the Asian continental record on his way to the podium and further added more cheers to the spirit of National Sports Day!