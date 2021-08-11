The Tokyo Paralympics is scheduled to kick off on 24th August 2021 in Tokyo. The event is expected to run until 5th September 2021, with para-athletes from across the world flocking down to Tokyo for the quadrennial event.



Following their successful campaign in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, India is sending a massive 54 athletes contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. This is the biggest ever contingent India has sent to Paralympics in history, and they will be seen competing across nine different sports including the likes of athletics, shooting, swimming etc.

The 2016 high jump gold medallist, Mariyappan Thangavelu, will be the flag bearer for the country in the opening ceremony.

Besides, the Indian contingent also boasts of experienced names like the two-time Paralympics javelin champion Devendra Jhajharia, Ekta Bhyan, Pramod Bhagat among others.

Indian athletes and their complete schedule at Tokyo Paralympics

Archery Event Players Date Time in IST Men's Recurve Individual Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara 27th August 2021 10:30 am approx. Men's Compound Individual Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami 27th August 2021 10:30 am approx. Women's Compound Individual Jyoti Baliyan 27th August 2021 5:30 am approx.

Athletics Event Category Players Date Time in IST Men's Javelin Throw F-46 Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar 30th August 5:30 am approx. Men's Javelin Throw F-64 Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit 30th August 3:30 pm approx. Men's Javelin Throw F-41 Navjeet 4th September 3:30 pm approx. Men's Javelin Throw F-57 Ranjeet Bhati 28th August 3:30 pm approx. Men's Javelin Throw F-54 Tek Chand 3rd September 6:00 am approx. Men's High Jump T-63 Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhatti 31st August 3:30 pm approx. Men's High Jump T-47 Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal 29th August 3:30 pm approx. Men's High Jump T-64 Praveen Kumar 3rd September 3:30 pm approx. Men's Club Throw F-51 Amit Kumar and Dharambir 1st September 3:30 pm approx. Men's Shot Put F-57 Sonam Rana 3rd September 3:30 pm approx. Men's Shot Put F-35 Arvind 2nd September 3:30 pm approx. Men's Discus Throw F-56 Yogesh Khatuniya and Vinod Kumar 30th August 6:00 am approx. Women's Club Throw F-51 Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra 3rd September 3:30 pm approx. Women's Shot Put F-34 Bhagyashri Jadhav 31st August 6:00 am approx. Women's 100m T-13 Simran 31st August 6:00 am approx.

Badminton Event Category Players Date Men's Singles SL-3 Pramod Bhagat, and Manoj Sarkar Group play starts on 1st September 2021 Men's Singles SL-4 Tarun Dhillon and Suhas Yathiraj Group play starts on 2nd September 2021 Men's Singles SH-6 Krishna Nagar Group play starts on 2nd September 2021 Women's Singles SL-4 Parul Parmar Group play starts on 2nd September 2021 Women's Singles SU-5 Palak Kohli Group play starts on 2nd September 2021 Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar Group play starts on 2nd September 2021 Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli Group play starts on 1st September 2021

Canoeing Event Category Players Date Time in IST Women's Canoe Sprint VL-2 Prachi Yadav 2nd September 2021 6:00 am approx.

Powerlifting Event Players Date Time in IST Men's 65kg Jaideep Deswal 27th August 2021 1:00 pm approx. Women's 50kg Sakina Khatun 27th August 2021 7:30 am approx.

Shooting Event Category Players Date Time in IST Men's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj 31st August 2021 6:00 am approx. Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH-1 Swaroop Unhalkar and Deepak Saini 30th August 2021 5:00 am approx. Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH-1 Deepak Saini 3rd September 2021 6:00 am approx. Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 Rubina Franics 31st August 2021 6:00 am approx. Women's 10m Air Rifle SH-1 Avani Lekhara 30th August 2021 5:00 am approx. Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH-1 Avani Lekhara 3rd September 2021 6:00 am approx. Mixed 25m Pistol SH-1 Rahul Jakhar and Akash 2nd September 2021 5:15 am approx. Mixed 50m Pistol SH-1 Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash 4th September 2021 6:00 am approx. Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH-1 Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara 1st September 2021 6:00 am approx. Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH-1 Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara 5th September 6:00 am approx.

Swimming Event Category Players Date Time in IST Men's 50m Butterfly S-7 Suyash Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan 3rd September 2021 5:30 am approx. Men's 200m Individual Medely SM-7 Suyash Jadhav 27th August 2021 5:30 am approx.

Table Tennis Event Category Players Date Time in IST Women's Singles WS3 Sonalben Patel 25th August 2021 5:30 am approx. Women's Singles WS4 Bhavina Patel 25th August 2021 5:30 am approx.

Taekwondo Event Category Players Date Time in IST Women's -49kg K-44 Aruna Tanwar 2nd September 2021 6:30 am approx.

Where to Watch?

The Tokyo Paralympics will be broadcasted by Eurosport in India. Besides, Doordarshan Sports is also expected to broadcast all the matches with Indian interests in the country.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport is the official broadcasting partner for Tokyo Paralympics in India, the entire event will also be live-streamed on the Discovery+ OTT platform.



