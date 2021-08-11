Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
India at Tokyo Paralympics – Preview, athletes, complete sportswise schedule, where to watch, live streaming
The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will be held from 24th August to 5th September 2021.
The Tokyo Paralympics is scheduled to kick off on 24th August 2021 in Tokyo. The event is expected to run until 5th September 2021, with para-athletes from across the world flocking down to Tokyo for the quadrennial event.
Following their successful campaign in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, India is sending a massive 54 athletes contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. This is the biggest ever contingent India has sent to Paralympics in history, and they will be seen competing across nine different sports including the likes of athletics, shooting, swimming etc.
The 2016 high jump gold medallist, Mariyappan Thangavelu, will be the flag bearer for the country in the opening ceremony.
Besides, the Indian contingent also boasts of experienced names like the two-time Paralympics javelin champion Devendra Jhajharia, Ekta Bhyan, Pramod Bhagat among others.
Indian athletes and their complete schedule at Tokyo Paralympics
|
Archery
|
Event
|
Players
|
Date
|
Time in IST
|
Men's Recurve Individual
|
Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara
|
27th August 2021
|
10:30 am approx.
|
Men's Compound Individual
|
Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami
|
27th August 2021
|
10:30 am approx.
|
Women's Compound Individual
|
Jyoti Baliyan
|
27th August 2021
|
5:30 am approx.
|
Athletics
|
Event
|
Category
|
Players
|
Date
|
Time in IST
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F-46
|
Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar
|
30th August
|
5:30 am approx.
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F-64
|
Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit
|
30th August
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F-41
|
Navjeet
|
4th September
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F-57
|
Ranjeet Bhati
|
28th August
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F-54
|
Tek Chand
|
3rd September
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Men's High Jump
|
T-63
|
Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhatti
|
31st August
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's High Jump
|
T-47
|
Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal
|
29th August
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's High Jump
|
T-64
|
Praveen Kumar
|
3rd September
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's Club Throw
|
F-51
|
Amit Kumar and Dharambir
|
1st September
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's Shot Put
|
F-57
|
Sonam Rana
|
3rd September
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's Shot Put
|
F-35
|
Arvind
|
2nd September
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Men's Discus Throw
|
F-56
|
Yogesh Khatuniya and Vinod Kumar
|
30th August
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Women's Club Throw
|
F-51
|
Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra
|
3rd September
|
3:30 pm approx.
|
Women's Shot Put
|
F-34
|
Bhagyashri Jadhav
|
31st August
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Women's 100m
|
T-13
|
Simran
|
31st August
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Badminton
|
Event
|
Category
|
Players
|
Date
|
Men's Singles
|
SL-3
|
Pramod Bhagat, and Manoj Sarkar
|
Group play starts on 1st September 2021
|
Men's Singles
|
SL-4
|
Tarun Dhillon and
Suhas Yathiraj
|
Group play starts on 2nd September 2021
|
Men's Singles
|
SH-6
|
Krishna Nagar
|
Group play starts on 2nd September 2021
|
Women's Singles
|
SL-4
|
Parul Parmar
|
Group play starts on 2nd September 2021
|
Women's Singles
|
SU-5
|
Palak Kohli
|
Group play starts on 2nd September 2021
|
Women's Doubles
|
SL3-SU5
|
Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar
|
Group play starts on 2nd September 2021
|
Mixed Doubles
|
SL3-SU5
|
Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli
|
Group play starts on 1st September 2021
|
Canoeing
|
Event
|
Category
|
Players
|
Date
|
Time in IST
|
Women's Canoe Sprint
|
VL-2
|
Prachi Yadav
|
2nd September 2021
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Powerlifting
|
Event
|
Players
|
Date
|
Time in IST
|
Men's 65kg
|
Jaideep Deswal
|
27th August 2021
|
1:00 pm approx.
|
Women's 50kg
|
Sakina Khatun
|
27th August 2021
|
7:30 am approx.
|
Shooting
|
Event
|
Category
|
Players
|
Date
|
Time in IST
|
Men's 10m Air Pistol
|
SH-1
|
Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj
|
31st August 2021
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing
|
SH-1
|
Swaroop Unhalkar and Deepak Saini
|
30th August 2021
|
5:00 am approx.
|
Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|
SH-1
|
Deepak Saini
|
3rd September 2021
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Women's 10m Air Pistol
|
SH-1
|
Rubina Franics
|
31st August 2021
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Women's 10m Air Rifle
|
SH-1
|
Avani Lekhara
|
30th August 2021
|
5:00 am approx.
|
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|
SH-1
|
Avani Lekhara
|
3rd September 2021
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Mixed 25m Pistol
|
SH-1
|
Rahul Jakhar and Akash
|
2nd September 2021
|
5:15 am approx.
|
Mixed 50m Pistol
|
SH-1
|
Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash
|
4th September 2021
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone
|
SH-1
|
Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara
|
1st September 2021
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Mixed 50m Rifle Prone
|
SH-1
|
Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara
|
5th September
|
6:00 am approx.
|
Swimming
|
Event
|
Category
|
Players
|
Date
|
Time in IST
|
Men's 50m Butterfly
|
S-7
|
Suyash Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan
|
3rd September 2021
|
5:30 am approx.
|
Men's 200m Individual Medely
|
SM-7
|
Suyash Jadhav
|
27th August 2021
|
5:30 am approx.
|
Table Tennis
|
Event
|
Category
|
Players
|
Date
|
Time in IST
|
Women's Singles
|
WS3
|
Sonalben Patel
|
25th August 2021
|
5:30 am approx.
|
Women's Singles
|
WS4
|
Bhavina Patel
|
25th August 2021
|
5:30 am approx.
|
Taekwondo
|
Event
|
Category
|
Players
|
Date
|
Time in IST
|
Women's -49kg
|
K-44
|
Aruna Tanwar
|
2nd September 2021
|
6:30 am approx.
Where to Watch?
The Tokyo Paralympics will be broadcasted by Eurosport in India. Besides, Doordarshan Sports is also expected to broadcast all the matches with Indian interests in the country.
Live Streaming
Since Eurosport is the official broadcasting partner for Tokyo Paralympics in India, the entire event will also be live-streamed on the Discovery+ OTT platform.