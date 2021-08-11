Top
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

India at Tokyo Paralympics – Preview, athletes, complete sportswise schedule, where to watch, live streaming

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will be held from 24th August to 5th September 2021.

High Jumper Mariyappan Thangavellu
Mariyappan Thangavelu will be the flag bearer for India at Tokyo Paralympics

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-08-11T20:45:50+05:30

The Tokyo Paralympics is scheduled to kick off on 24th August 2021 in Tokyo. The event is expected to run until 5th September 2021, with para-athletes from across the world flocking down to Tokyo for the quadrennial event.

Following their successful campaign in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, India is sending a massive 54 athletes contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. This is the biggest ever contingent India has sent to Paralympics in history, and they will be seen competing across nine different sports including the likes of athletics, shooting, swimming etc.

The 2016 high jump gold medallist, Mariyappan Thangavelu, will be the flag bearer for the country in the opening ceremony.

Besides, the Indian contingent also boasts of experienced names like the two-time Paralympics javelin champion Devendra Jhajharia, Ekta Bhyan, Pramod Bhagat among others.

Indian athletes and their complete schedule at Tokyo Paralympics

Archery

Event

Players

Date

Time in IST

Men's Recurve Individual

Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara

27th August 2021

10:30 am approx.

Men's Compound Individual

Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami

27th August 2021

10:30 am approx.

Women's Compound Individual

Jyoti Baliyan

27th August 2021

5:30 am approx.

Athletics

Event

Category

Players

Date

Time in IST

Men's Javelin Throw

F-46

Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar

30th August

5:30 am approx.

Men's Javelin Throw

F-64

Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit

30th August

3:30 pm approx.

Men's Javelin Throw

F-41

Navjeet

4th September

3:30 pm approx.

Men's Javelin Throw

F-57

Ranjeet Bhati

28th August

3:30 pm approx.

Men's Javelin Throw

F-54

Tek Chand

3rd September

6:00 am approx.

Men's High Jump

T-63

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhatti

31st August

3:30 pm approx.

Men's High Jump

T-47

Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal

29th August

3:30 pm approx.

Men's High Jump

T-64

Praveen Kumar

3rd September

3:30 pm approx.

Men's Club Throw

F-51

Amit Kumar and Dharambir

1st September

3:30 pm approx.

Men's Shot Put

F-57

Sonam Rana

3rd September

3:30 pm approx.

Men's Shot Put

F-35

Arvind

2nd September

3:30 pm approx.

Men's Discus Throw

F-56

Yogesh Khatuniya and Vinod Kumar

30th August

6:00 am approx.

Women's Club Throw

F-51

Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra

3rd September

3:30 pm approx.

Women's Shot Put

F-34

Bhagyashri Jadhav

31st August

6:00 am approx.

Women's 100m

T-13

Simran

31st August

6:00 am approx.

Badminton

Event

Category

Players

Date

Men's Singles

SL-3

Pramod Bhagat, and Manoj Sarkar

Group play starts on 1st September 2021

Men's Singles

SL-4

Tarun Dhillon and

Suhas Yathiraj

Group play starts on 2nd September 2021

Men's Singles

SH-6

Krishna Nagar

Group play starts on 2nd September 2021

Women's Singles

SL-4

Parul Parmar

Group play starts on 2nd September 2021

Women's Singles

SU-5

Palak Kohli

Group play starts on 2nd September 2021

Women's Doubles

SL3-SU5

Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar

Group play starts on 2nd September 2021

Mixed Doubles

SL3-SU5

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli

Group play starts on 1st September 2021

Canoeing

Event

Category

Players

Date

Time in IST

Women's Canoe Sprint

VL-2

Prachi Yadav

2nd September 2021

6:00 am approx.

Powerlifting

Event

Players

Date

Time in IST

Men's 65kg

Jaideep Deswal

27th August 2021

1:00 pm approx.

Women's 50kg

Sakina Khatun

27th August 2021

7:30 am approx.

Shooting

Event

Category

Players

Date

Time in IST

Men's 10m Air Pistol

SH-1

Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj

31st August 2021

6:00 am approx.

Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing

SH-1

Swaroop Unhalkar and Deepak Saini

30th August 2021

5:00 am approx.

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

SH-1

Deepak Saini

3rd September 2021

6:00 am approx.

Women's 10m Air Pistol

SH-1

Rubina Franics

31st August 2021

6:00 am approx.

Women's 10m Air Rifle

SH-1

Avani Lekhara

30th August 2021

5:00 am approx.

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

SH-1

Avani Lekhara

3rd September 2021

6:00 am approx.

Mixed 25m Pistol

SH-1

Rahul Jakhar and Akash

2nd September 2021

5:15 am approx.

Mixed 50m Pistol

SH-1

Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash

4th September 2021

6:00 am approx.

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone

SH-1

Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara

1st September 2021

6:00 am approx.

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone

SH-1

Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara

5th September

6:00 am approx.

Swimming

Event

Category

Players

Date

Time in IST

Men's 50m Butterfly

S-7

Suyash Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan

3rd September 2021

5:30 am approx.

Men's 200m Individual Medely

SM-7

Suyash Jadhav

27th August 2021

5:30 am approx.

Table Tennis

Event

Category

Players

Date

Time in IST

Women's Singles

WS3

Sonalben Patel

25th August 2021

5:30 am approx.

Women's Singles

WS4

Bhavina Patel

25th August 2021

5:30 am approx.

Taekwondo

Event

Category

Players

Date

Time in IST

Women's -49kg

K-44

Aruna Tanwar

2nd September 2021

6:30 am approx.

Where to Watch?

The Tokyo Paralympics will be broadcasted by Eurosport in India. Besides, Doordarshan Sports is also expected to broadcast all the matches with Indian interests in the country.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport is the official broadcasting partner for Tokyo Paralympics in India, the entire event will also be live-streamed on the Discovery+ OTT platform.



Tokyo Paralympics Para Sports 
