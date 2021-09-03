Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Harvinder Singh wins India's first-ever medal in Archery: Twitter reacts to his success
Harvinder Singh won the bronze medal and became the only archer to win a medal at the Olympics or Paralympics
India created history once again at the Tokyo Paralympics after Harvinder Singh claimed the country's first-ever medal in Archery at the Paralympics or Olympics. The 30-year-old won the bronze in the Men's Individual Recurve Open category, defeating South Korea's Kim Min Su in a shoot-off. The bronze took India's medal tally to thirteen on Day 10 of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
After his victory, Twitterati's quickly reacted to praise Harvinder Singh for his outstanding achievement.
Here's a look:
