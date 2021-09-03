Top
Bg

India At Paralympics

IND @ Paralympics

Gold 2
silver 5
Bronze 3
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Harvinder Singh wins India's first-ever medal in Archery: Twitter reacts to his success

Harvinder Singh won the bronze medal and became the only archer to win a medal at the Olympics or Paralympics

Harvinder Singh
X

Harvinder Singh won India's first-ever medal in Archery (Source: SAI)

By

Manish Sharma

Published: 3 Sep 2021 2:35 PM GMT

India created history once again at the Tokyo Paralympics after Harvinder Singh claimed the country's first-ever medal in Archery at the Paralympics or Olympics. The 30-year-old won the bronze in the Men's Individual Recurve Open category, defeating South Korea's Kim Min Su in a shoot-off. The bronze took India's medal tally to thirteen on Day 10 of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

After his victory, Twitterati's quickly reacted to praise Harvinder Singh for his outstanding achievement.

Here's a look:









Tokyo Paralympics Para Sports Archery 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X