Harvinder Singh wins India's first-ever medal in Archery: Twitter reacts to his success

India created history once again at the Tokyo Paralympics after Harvinder Singh claimed the country's first-ever medal in Archery at the Paralympics or Olympics. The 30-year-old won the bronze in the Men's Individual Recurve Open category, defeating South Korea's Kim Min Su in a shoot-off. The bronze took India's medal tally to thirteen on Day 10 of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

After his victory, Twitterati's quickly reacted to praise Harvinder Singh for his outstanding achievement.

Here's a look:





Congratulations on this stellar achievement 🎯, @ArcherHarvinder.

To persist & also deliver in a high-pressure situation is the hallmark of a winner, and you exhibited both these qualities today. #Paralympics #PraiseForPara pic.twitter.com/6NeGa4JWmc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2021





Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for bringing home bronze medal in archery in a closely fought contest. You played very well and maintained calm under pressure. My best wishes for greater accomplishments in the future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 3, 2021









Outstanding performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He displayed great skill and determination, resulting in his medal victory. Congratulations to him for winning a historic Bronze medal. Proud of him. Wishing him the very best for the times ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qiwgMfitVz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

Harvinder Singh you hero!!! Congratulations!!! Bronze medal at #PARALYMPICS #ParaArchery with a 10 in a shoot off vs a Korean. Feels so sweet. First ever Indian to win an archery medal - Olympics or Paralympics 🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 3, 2021

Archer Harvinder Singh brings India's first-ever archery medal —bronze at #Paralympics



My heartiest congratulations on his outstanding feat and best wishes for future endeavors. @ArcherHarvinder pic.twitter.com/DijvFUgREJ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 3, 2021















