Harvinder Singh's father created archery range in farm during lockdown for his son's training

Indian archer Harvinder Singh created history on Friday after he clinched the bronze medal in men's individual recurve archery at Tokyo Paralympics. He became the first Indian to attain the feat of winning a medal at the Olympics and Paralympics.

The 30-year-old archer beat South Korea's Kim Min Su by 6-5 in the shoot-off to secure the medal after losing out in the semifinals against the USA.

Harvinder's bronze becomes the 13th medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The archer, hailing from Ajitnagar village in Haryana's Kaithal district suffered from Dengue at the age of one-and-a-half years, when he was administered a wrong injection which led to his legs stop functioning the right way. Growing up in a family of farmers, Harvinder took up archery after following the sport during the 2012 London Olympics.



During the lockdown, Harvinder's father turned his farm into an archery range so that he can continue his practice. Apart from the sport, Harvinder has also focussed in his studies. He is pursuing a Ph.D in Economics from the Punjab University in Patiala.