Haider Ali wins Pakistan's first ever Gold medal at the Paralympics

It has been a long wait for Pakistan as well but the time has finally come for them to enter the gold medal chart. Haider Ali, the famous discus thrower has finally won them their first ever Gold medal at the Paralympics.

#GOLD FOR PAKISTAN!



Haider Ali #PAK wins the men's F37 discus throw and makes gives Pakistan their first ever medal at the #Paralympics!



They are the 84th different nation/NPC to score a medal at #Tokyo2020 - a new record!#ParaAthletics — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 3, 2021

What a way to end a jinx for the country as they have gone straight to the top most accolade that is achievable by winning gold. Competing in the F37 final, Haider Ali threw a personal best of 55.26m to seal the gold medal. His first two throws were deemed invalid and it almost cost him a place in the event as he seemed to be struggling with the rain and puddles formed. However, he nailed his third throw with an attempt of 47.84m. The next throw was another foul and this was followed by his medal winning throw of 55.26m.

He was well ahead of other competitors with the second placed individual coming in at 52.43m. Haider Ali has set the ball rolling for Pakistan at the Paralympics previously when he won bronze and silver in long jump at the Rio and Beijing Paralympics.