Gwalior's Prachi Yadav becomes first Indian paracanoe athlete to qualify for Tokyo Paralympics

Prachi Yadav, a canoeist from Gwalior has qualified in kayaking and canoeing for Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and she will be the only entry from India in this category at the mega event.



Yadav was a champion para-swimmer for India switched to para canoe after her coach suggested because she had a better chance of getting to Paralympics.





Prachi has long arms, and the coach thought this would serve her well as a paddler. Paris 2024 was a long-term goal for Prachi. However, because of COVID, she got an extra year to prepare.

Prachi has disability below her waist. Because she cannot use her legs, she uses her upper body to move the boat. Hailing from a middleclass family, Prachi had lost her mother to cancer in 2003. She has been raised by his father who is a government employee. Growing up in a middle-class family, Prachi always had financial constraints, even taking part at the World Championships. She was even helped by her coaches.



Her coach Mayank Thakur who is also chairperson, Para India Kayaking and Canoeing Association, had built a special boat for her practice.

























