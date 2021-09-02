Guide proposes to visually impaired athlete during Tokyo Paralympics - A heart-warming sight

While a medal was not meant for her, there was something better waiting for her at the finish line. After failing to qualify for the semi-final in the Women's 200m T11, visually-impaired runner Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo was certainly heartbroken. But what would follow in the next few moments would put the brightest smile on her face.



At the finish line, waiting, was her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga. Visually impaired runners have to be tethered to their guides. This helps the athletes get a sense of direction during their race. Once they finished the race, Manuel took Keula to the side. By this time, the other athletes had already got a whiff of love in the air, with their guides talking them through the whole proposal.

In a heartwarming moment, #CPV visually impaired athlete Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo got proposed to by her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz de Veiga after the T11 200m heats. ♥️💍#Paralympics | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/fSPXGTMuk5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 2, 2021