Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Guide proposes to visually impaired athlete during Tokyo Paralympics - A heart-warming sight
Amidst close finishes and comebacks, the world gushes over this Cape Verde couple who made us fall in love with them at the Paralympics
While a medal was not meant for her, there was something better waiting for her at the finish line. After failing to qualify for the semi-final in the Women's 200m T11, visually-impaired runner Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo was certainly heartbroken. But what would follow in the next few moments would put the brightest smile on her face.
At the finish line, waiting, was her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga. Visually impaired runners have to be tethered to their guides. This helps the athletes get a sense of direction during their race.
Once they finished the race, Manuel took Keula to the side. By this time, the other athletes had already got a whiff of love in the air, with their guides talking them through the whole proposal.
Manuel got on one knee and popped the question. He, as well as the onlookers, were waiting for her to answer. Everyone erupted in jubilation as the athlete said yes. The internet folk wished the adorable couple as it became a heart-warming sight. It certainly shows that medal or not, love always prevails, as it did in Tokyo.