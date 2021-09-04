Golden win for Pramod Bhagat, bronze touch for Manoj Sarkar: Social media erupts in joy

It will be an understatement to say that the Indians are having a sensational run at the Tokyo Paralympics at this point - because it is so, so much more than that! The world-class Indian badminton contingent began delivering medals as they had promised as the pinch-and-you-believe-it moment arrived when Pramod Bhagat, the reigning Continental Champion and World Champion also crowned himself as the Paralympic Champion to get things going for Indian para badminton!

Following suit in the same SL3 Men's Singles category at the Yoyogi Stadium, Manoj Sarkar also notched a brilliant performance and got the bronze medal! In the blink of an eye, India got two medals as a double medal haul happened yet again in the same event for the Indians who seem to be getting habituated to this glorious fashion!

Here's how social media went bonkers right after the win:



1. Before we go on, take a look at this!







2. It's that weather, what to do!





3. The CM of Tamil Nadu congratulates!





4. Surreal stuff from Pramod Bhagat!

5. We can't believe the comeback we witnessed from Pramod Bhagat either!





6. Say hello to the first gold medallist from Odisha at the Paralympics!





7. Sheer chills!





8. The PM of India congratulates the triumph!





9. The first individual gold medallist at the Olympics congratulates!

10. Ahoy, the crown is here!





11. Saina Nehwal - the first Indian Olympic medallist in badminton, congratulates!







12. Olympian Parupalli Kashyap also shares his excitment!



