India claims two podium spots in shooting for the first time in Olympics or Paralympics

Events come and events go, but how often do you see two Indians on the podium at a Paralympic or Olympic event. This feat has been recorded very few times and has happened for the first time in shooting at the Olympics or Paralympics.



It is a sight to behold for a nation of 1.3 billion to finally begin seeing the results of years worth of hard work and dedication put in by the athletes at the Paralympics. Never before has shooting seen such a medal haul for India in any year of the Paralympics and Olympics. This year has brought unprecedented success and both Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be delighted with watching the Indian flag go up together on the podium.

It was a nerve wracking moment with not too many Indians expecting a top 2 finish. What came as a surprise was that the expected winners from Russia and China all bowed out in the final 4 shots. This is where the two Indians capitalised to make it a face off between both of them for the gold and silver. It was Manish who finally took it home but all credit to Singhraj as well for persisting and ensuring that Indians made the most of their probability of winning a medal at the event.

