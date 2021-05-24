This doubles pair with an age difference of 30 years will represent India at the Tokyo

Whenever you play a team sport the most important and most difficult part is surely to develop a strong bond or synergy, both, on and off the field with your teammates.



This is exactly what the Indian women's Para-badminton doubles pair Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar has overcome. While Palak is mere 18-years-old, Parul is 48. Now, that's a difference of 30 years!

Getting along with your teammates becomes a lot easy when they are around the same age as you are. But what do you do to connect with your teammate who is 30 years older than you? That too in a sport like a badminton where even a slight lapse in coordination with your partner in a doubles match can lead to a loss.

#TokyoOlympics Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar of #India qualify for #Paralympics . They r first Indian para shuttlers to qualify for Tokyo Paralympics Congratulations #Tokyo2020 @KirenRijiju Sachin Tendulkar #ViratKohli #sports @ZeeNewsSports pic.twitter.com/NxNuc7LuY7

While one can be quick to judge their ability to perform together based on this, let me tell you that they have been one of India's best doubles pair during recent years in the sport.



In fact, the duo of Palak and Parul is the first Indian shuttlers to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. They would be seen competing in the SL3-SU5 Women's Doubles at Tokyo.

The pair is currently ranked number 6 in the world and has won a total of four titles together since 2019 – mind you that almost the entirety of 2020 was lost to the covid-19 pandemic.

The age difference between them might be huge, but their coordination inside the court is like no other. While Parul usually plays towards the net, the younger of the two, Palak jumps from one corner to other to return the shuttle back.

Already the first shuttlers from India to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, the duo of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar currently have their eyes set on yet another first – winning the first-ever Paralympic medal in badminton for the country.