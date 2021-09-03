Dispensed a wrong injection as a kid, Harvinder Singh wins Bronze at Tokyo Paralympics

Harvinder Singh won the bronze medal in Men's Individual Recurve Archery at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 30-year-old defeated South Korea's Kim Min Su 6-5 via a shoot-off to ensure India its first-ever medal in Archery at the Olympics or the Paralympics.

It was surely a historic win for India and Harvinder Singh, who was administered a wrong injection as a kid.

Yes, when Harvinder was just 1-year-old he was affected with dengue and when he was taken to a doctor for the same, he was dispensed a wrong injection affecting him adversely. It left his leg impaired for life.

Coming from a humble agricultural background, his parents did everything to bring him up as a normal child. He even received decent education and is currently pursuing a PhD in Economics at Punjab University.

🥉 HARVINDER WINS THE BRONZE IN STYLE!



🇮🇳 #HarvinderSingh defeats Kim Min Su of South Korea by winning the shoot-off in the bronze medal match of Men's Individual Recurve. 🎯 #Archery | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/gN5IAL82oP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 3, 2021

Having taken up archery after watching it on television during the 2012 London Olympics, Harvinder Singh soon rose through the ranks and had won the gold medal at the Asian Para Games in 2018 in Jakarta.



Working under the guidance of coach Gaurav Sharma, Harvinder Singh was his absolute best at the Tokyo Paralympics. Though he finished a lowly 21st in the Individual Ranking Round, the 30-year-old stood up when it mattered the most, winning three shoot-offs along the way to clinch the bronze medal for India.