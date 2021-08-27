Deepender Singh looking for shooting glory at Tokyo Paralympics

Deepender Singh will be looking to win a medal at the Paralympic stage. He will be competing in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Paralympics. He has won two medals at the world shooting para sport world cup. His first medal was a gold at the 2017 para shooting world cup in Bangkok. He won a second medal in 2018 at the para shooting world cup in Chateau Roux, France. He will be looking to replicate that in Tokyo.

Deepender Singh is from a family of subsistence farmers in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He got diagnosed with polio at a young age. His right leg was permanently impaired as an effect of the polio. He has gone on to achieve success as a para shooter while facing the challenges of coming from a poor family and his impairment.



Deepender will be looking to become the first Indian para shooter to win a medal at the Paralympics. Shooting has been a successful sport for India at the Olympics but India have never got a medal in para shooting. India will be hoping to change that in Tokyo. Deepender could the first Indian Para shooter to win a medal at the Paralympics.