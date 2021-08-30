After their most successful day in Paralympics history where they won a total of four medals, including two gold, India would look to add more medals to their tally tomorrow on day 7 of the Tokyo Paralympics.



The Indian challenge on the day will be started by women's pistol shooter Rubina Francis. She will be followed by Bhagyashri Jadhav, Simran in Women's Shot Put Final and Women's 100m Heat respectively.

All the eyes will then shift to the star paddlers Bhavina and Sonalben Patel who will compete in the Women's Class 4-5 Team event against China.

However the major focus for India tomorrow would quite certainly be on Compound archer Rakesh Kumar and T63 high jumpers, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati.

Schedule or When to Watch?

Rubina Francis – Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 – 6:00 am IST

Bhagyashri Jadhav – Women's F34 Shot Put Final – 6:58 am IST

Simran – Women's T13 100m Heat – 7:08 am IST

Rakesh Kumar – Men's Compound Archery 1/8 Elimination – 7:12 am IST

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel – Table Tennis Team Event – 8:00 am IST

Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Deepender Singh – Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 – 8:30 am IST

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Bhati – Men's High Jump Final – 3:55 pm IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch both the matches live on Eurosport or Eurosport HD. Alternatively you can also watch it on Doordarshan (DD) Sports.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport has the broadcast rights, the match will be live-streamed on Discovery+ if you have the subscription. Moreover, you can also stream it live on the Prasar Bharti YouTube channel.