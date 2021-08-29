The day 5 of the Tokyo Paralympics was a highly successful one for India, with the country clinching a total of three different medals. Day 6 of the quadrennial event seems to be even more important, with multiple medal prospects in action.



First up in the day would be shooter Avani Lekhara in women's 10m air rifle. She will be followed by Yogesh Kathuniya in F56 Discus throw and javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Singh in F46 Javelin Throw.

This will be followed by two other javelin throwers Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit Antil in F64 category.

The likes of Devendra, Sandeep, Sumit, Sundar, Yogesh and Avani are considered to be some of the hottest medal contenders for India in Tokyo, and India would look to carry forward on the momentum they built today.

Schedule or When to Watch?

Avani Lekara – Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 – 5:00 am IST

Yogesh Khatuniya – Men's F56 Discus Throw Final – 6:05 am IST

Swaroop Unhalkar and Deepak Saini – Men's 10m Air Rifle SH1 – 7:15 am IST

Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Singh – Men's F46 Javelin Throw Final – 7:33 am IST

Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit Antil – Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final – 3:30 pm IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch both the matches live on Eurosport or Eurosport HD. Alternatively you can also watch it on Doordarshan (DD) Sports.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport has the broadcast rights, the match will be live-streamed on Discovery+ if you have the subscription. Moreover, you can also stream it live on the Prasar Bharti YouTube channel.