The Day 5 of the Tokyo Paralympics is expected to be a big one for India. While table tennis star Bhavina Patel is assured of at least a silver, the T47 category high jumper Nishad Kumar will also be competing for a podium tomorrow.



The day will start with women's compound archer Jyoti Baliyan, who finished 15th in the ranking round competing in the Round of 32 tomorrow. She will face Kerrie-Louise Leonard. Jyoti will then pair up with Rakesh Kumar in Compound Mixed Team event.

But before the compound team event, the country's newfound star, Bhavina Patel's gold medal match against Zhou Ying. Bhavina has a terrible track record against Zhou and also lost in her very first match in Tokyo to her, but the Indian's current form means that one can expect a mouthwatering clash right at the morning.

Later in the day, three Indian athletes – F52 Discus Thrower Vinod Kumar and T47 High Jumpers Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal will be in action in their respective finals.

Out of the three, Nishad Kumar is considered to be a hot favourite for a medal while Vinod Kumar might have an outside chance of ending up on the podium as well.

Schedule or When to Watch?

Jyoti Baliyan – Women's Individual Compound 1/16 Elimination – 6:50 am IST

Bhavina Patel – Women's Singles Final Class 4 – 7:15 am IST

Jyoti Baliyan and Rakesh Kumar – Mixed Compound 1/8 Elimination – 9:00 am IST

Vinod Kumar – Men's F52 Discus Throw Final – 3:54 pm IST

Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal – Men's T47 High Jump Final – 3:58 pm IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch both the matches live on Eurosport or Eurosport HD. Alternatively you can also watch it on Doordarshan (DD) Sports.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport has the broadcast rights, the match will be live-streamed on Discovery+ if you have the subscription. Moreover, you can also stream it live on the Prasar Bharti YouTube channel.