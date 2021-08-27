The Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics was a mixed bag for India. If Bhavina Patel assured the country of a medal and powerlifter Sakina Khatun finished a commendable fifth, then Jaideep Deswal failed to register even single a successful lift and Tek Chand finished last in Shot Put.



However, day 4 promises to be different. Bhavina Patel will contest the semifinal of women's singles Class 4 against the 2016 Rio de Janeiro silver medallist Miao Zhang. While the Chinese would definitely enter this match as an overwhelming favourite considering her record against the Indian, one can't really predict with the form Bhavina has displayed over the past two days.

Following Bhavina would be the two men's compound archers – Shyam Sundar Swami and Rakesh Kumar in the men's 1/16 elimination. While the former will face USA's Matt Stutzman – an archer who shoots with his legs, the latter's opponent will be decided tomorrow after the 1/32 stage.

The final man in action for India would be javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati in Men's F57. Though he is not expected to be amongst the medals, the 24-year-old would be eager to prove himself at the biggest of all stages.

Schedule or When to Watch?

Bhavina Patel – Women's Singles Semifinal Class 4 – 6:10 am IST

Shyam Sundar Swami – Men's Compound 1/16 Elimination – 6:38 am IST

Rakesh Kumar – Men's Compound 1/16 Elimination – 8:52 am IST

Ranjeet Bhati – Men's F57 Javelin Throw Final – 3:30 pm IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch both the matches live on Eurosport or Eurosport HD. Alternatively you can also watch it on Doordarshan (DD) Sports.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport has the broadcast rights, the match will be live-streamed on Discovery+ if you have the subscription. Moreover, you can also stream it live on the Prasar Bharti YouTube channel.