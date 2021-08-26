Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 2 of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Both the Indian paddlers, Sonalben Patel and Bhavinaben Patel, will once again be in action at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium for their second group stage match.

While Bhavina Patel will take on Great Britain's Megan Shackleton in the Group A Class 4 clash at 9:30 am IST, Sonalben Patel will go up against South Korea's Gyu Lee in Class 3 Group D match in the evening at 5:10 pm IST.

