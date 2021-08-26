Top
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Day 2, August 26 - Bhavina and Sonalben Patel look to bounce back - LIVE Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

Both the Indian paddlers, Bhavina and Sonalben Patel, will look to bounce back after their loss yesterday. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-08-26T10:55:08+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 2 of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Both the Indian paddlers, Sonalben Patel and Bhavinaben Patel, will once again be in action at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium for their second group stage match.

While Bhavina Patel will take on Great Britain's Megan Shackleton in the Group A Class 4 clash at 9:30 am IST, Sonalben Patel will go up against South Korea's Gyu Lee in Class 3 Group D match in the evening at 5:10 pm IST.

Follow us for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Tokyo Paralympics Table Tennis Para Sports 
