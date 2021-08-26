Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Day 2, August 26 - Bhavina and Sonalben Patel look to bounce back - LIVE Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Both the Indian paddlers, Bhavina and Sonalben Patel, will look to bounce back after their loss yesterday. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 2 of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Both the Indian paddlers, Sonalben Patel and Bhavinaben Patel, will once again be in action at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium for their second group stage match.
While Bhavina Patel will take on Great Britain's Megan Shackleton in the Group A Class 4 clash at 9:30 am IST, Sonalben Patel will go up against South Korea's Gyu Lee in Class 3 Group D match in the evening at 5:10 pm IST.
Follow us for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 26 Aug 2021 4:54 AM GMT
Phenomenal stuff from Bhavina!
With this grand victory, Bhavina will now progress. Relive the match in our full match report here!
What a beautiful, beautiful start to the day as India get their first win at the Tokyo Paralympics!
- 26 Aug 2021 4:52 AM GMT
HISTORY IS MADE TODAY!
Bhavina Patel, the World No. 8 in the Wheelchair Class 4 event staves off a fierce Megan Shackleton in 41 minutes, 7-11, 11-9, 15-17, 11-13 to become the FIRST INDIAN TABLE TENNIS PLAYER to win a match and qualify for the knockout stages at the Tokyo Paralympics!
- 26 Aug 2021 4:49 AM GMT
BHAVINA PATEL WINS AND IS THROUGH TO THE ROUND OF 16!
WHAT A COMEBACK!
We cannot keep calm after witnessing this early morning nail-biter! What a performance, Bhavina Patel.
The Indian surprises and how as she wins the match 3-1!
- 26 Aug 2021 4:48 AM GMT
Aye, aye comeback queen - Bhavinaben Patel!
Match point for Bhavina! Let's go!
- 26 Aug 2021 4:46 AM GMT
Woah, what do we have here! A second consecutive deuce game. 10 ALL, folks!
Time for some drama again as Bhavina has levelled up at 10 ALL.
- 26 Aug 2021 4:45 AM GMT
Shackleton with 3 GAME POINTS!
Game 4 appears to be slipping out of reach for Bhavina as the British has 3 game points at 7-10.