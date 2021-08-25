After a tough first day where they both fell to much higher-ranked Chinese players, both Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel would look for a redemption when they play their final group stage match tomorrow at the Tokyo Paralympics.



Competing in Group A of Class 4, Bhavina Patel would be first in action tomorrow at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. The 34-year-old will be up against Megan Shackleton of Great Britain, who too is on her Paralympic debut.

Much like Bhavina, Shackleton too fell to a 3-0 defeat to China's Zhou Ying and so there will be a lot to play for both the paddlers tomorrow. Though just 22-year-old, Shackleton is fairly experienced and has won team events in European and World Stage. A loss here might mean the end of their Paralympics campaigns for both of them.

On the other hand, Sonalben Patel will go head to head against South Korea's Gyu Lee in her Group D match of Class 3. Unlike the Indian, Lee will come into the match having defeated China's Li Qian 3-0 in straight games and would certainly be the hot favourite to win.

Sonalben Patel will have to play out of her skin if she is to beat Gyu Lee and have a shot at advancing to the knockout stages.

While the equation for Bhavina to advance is quite simple, things are a bit trickyfor Sonal. Even a win does not guarantee that she would advance for all the players in her group would have one win each in this case. On the other hand, a loss would surely throw her out of the competition.

Schedule or When to Watch?

Bhavina Patel – Class 4 Group A – 9:30 pm ISTmust-win

Sonalben Patel – Class 3 Group D – 5:10 pm IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch both the matches live on Eurosport or Eurosport HD. Alternatively, you can also watch it on Doordarshan (DD) Sports.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport has the broadcast rights, the match will be live-streamed on Discovery+ if you have the subscription. Moreover, you can also stream it live on the Prasar Bharti YouTube channel.