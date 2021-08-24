The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics was officially announced open after a glittering opening ceremony earlier today. Unlike the Tokyo Olympics, were certain events had started even before the opening ceremony, all the Paralympics events will start tomorrow.



The Indian campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics will be kick-started by two women paddlers from Gujarat – Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel, tomorrow.

While the world number 19 Sonalben Patel will be in action in the Group D of Class 3, Bhavina Patel, who could not travel to Rio Paralympics due to federation issues, is drawn in Group A of Class 4.

Both Sonal and world number 8 Bhavina are expected to have their task cut out against China's Li Qian and Zhou Ying, respectively.

While Zhou Ying is a two time Paralympics Champion – 2008 and 2012, Sonal's opponent Li Qian returned with the silver medal in singles from Rio de Janeiro five years back and was the Paralympic Champion in 2008. Needless to say, both the Indians will have to be at their absolute best to stand any chance of starting their campaign with a win.

Schedule or When to Watch?

Sonalben Patel – Class 3 Group D – 7:30 am IST

Bhavina Patel – Class 4 Group A – 8:50 am IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch both the matches live on Eurosport or Eurosport HD. Alternatively, you can also watch it on Doordarshan (DD) Sports.

Live Streaming

Since Eurosport has the broadcast rights, the match will be live-streamed on Discovery+ if you have the subscription. Moreover, you can also stream it live on the Prasar Bharti Youtube channel.