Sharad Kumar, who won the bronze medal for India in Men's T63 High Jump at the Tokyo Paralympics has revealed that he was injured last night during an interaction with the media post the win.

"I had an injury last night. I had lost hope, I was just crying and crying. My father told me to read the Bhagawat Gita," Sharad Kumar said.

The bronze medallist further added that it was so bad that he felt he would not even compete today in the final.

"I told my parents it is done. I told them I think I have been punished for some sin. I did not think I would even participate; my brother told me to go for it and said it does not matter what happens," the 29-year-old revealed.

Before his triumph at Tokyo, Sharad has missed the 2012 Paralympics after testing positive for a banned substance and had finished sixth in Rio de Janeiro five years back.

"When I did not win a medal in Rio Paralympics, that was the red flag. I realised I need to pull up the socks," Sharad said.

Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal with a best attempt of 1.83m. The gold went to USA's Sam Grewe at 1.88m, while fellow Sharad's teammate Mariyappan Thangavelu took the silver at 1.86,