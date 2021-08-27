Top
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel becomes the first Indian to win a medal in table tennis at Paralympics

With her straight games win in the quarterfinal, Bhavinaben Patel has assured India of its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhavina Patel Medal Tokyo Paralympics
Bhavinaben Patel

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-08-27T17:26:28+05:30

With her straight games win against Borislava Peric of Serbia, Bhavinaben Patel has assured India of its first medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

As per the rules, all four semifinalists are assured of at least a bronze medal as there will be no bronze medal playoff. This rule proposed by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) was approved by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) way back in the year 2017.

Bhavina Patel caused an upset in the quarterfinal as she cruised to a straight games win over the reigning Olympic Champion from Serbia. The 34-year-old was at her absolute best as she defeated Peric 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes to assure India of a medal.

Besides, this will also be the first medal for India in table tennis at the Paralympics.

All of India's previous medals at the Paralympics have come in athletics, swimming and powerlifting.

