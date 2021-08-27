Bhavinaben Patel becomes the first Indian to win a medal in table tennis at Paralympics

With her straight games win against Borislava Peric of Serbia, Bhavinaben Patel has assured India of its first medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

As per the rules, all four semifinalists are assured of at least a bronze medal as there will be no bronze medal playoff. This rule proposed by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) was approved by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) way back in the year 2017.

🇮🇳 India's 1st medal at the #TokyoParalympics has been confirmed as #BhavinaPatel is guaranteed to win a medal after her win in the quarterfinals.



Both the losing semi-finalists get #Bronze in #TableTennis.#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/0uva2EeSEm — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 27, 2021

Bhavina Patel caused an upset in the quarterfinal as she cruised to a straight games win over the reigning Olympic Champion from Serbia. The 34-year-old was at her absolute best as she defeated Peric 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes to assure India of a medal.



Besides, this will also be the first medal for India in table tennis at the Paralympics.

All of India's previous medals at the Paralympics have come in athletics, swimming and powerlifting.